2023 April 3 14:03

Guinea’s Winning Logistics bolsters adds two Konecranes barge cranes to its bauxite handling fleet

Konecranes won an order for two Konecranes Gottwald Cranes on Barge from Winning Logistics in Guinea. After on-site commissioning in Q3 2024, Winning will operate a total of ten Konecranes Gottwald Cranes on Barge, loading ships with bauxite off the West African coast, company said.



Konecranes Gottwald Cranes on Barge are specially designed and built to ensure uninterrupted material flow on water, even under demanding marine conditions. They can operate in winds of up to 24 m/s and at maximum wave heights of 2.5 m, and are built according to Lloyd’s Register Code for Lifting Appliances in a Marine Environment.