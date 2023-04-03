2023 April 3 13:40

20 Russian seaports already involved in exports from Belarus is not enough - Aleksandr Lukashenko

The development of the Belarus’ own port infrastructure is the absolute priority of the country’s transport industry

20 Russian seaports already involved in exports from Belarus is not enough, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said during his annual Address to the Belarusian people and the National Assembly, according to Belta.

According to Aleksandr Lukashenko, monthly export revenue is about $4 billion while the task for fast redirection of supplies from the markets which closed to Belarus remains relevant. “We have found new logistic routes. Agreements with Russia on road, air and rail transportation are being implemented. Some 20 Russian seaports are already involved in this work. But it is not enough,” said the President of Belarus.

“The development of our port infrastructure and new overland routes to China, Iran and other Asian countries must become the absolute priority of our transport industry,” he added.

The Ministry of Transport and Communication of Belarus earlier told IAA PortNews that the potential volume of Belorussian cargo to be handled in Russian ports is estimated at 30 million tonnes per year. As of today, 19 ports of Russia in the Baltic, Azov, Caspian and Black Sea basins handle foreign trade cargo of Belarus. The bulk of Belorussian cargo is handled by Great Port of Saint-Petersburg, Ust-Luga, Rostov-on-Don, Novorossiysk, Yeisk, Astrakhan and Olya.

According to Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko, Belarus has reached an agreement on certain shifts with regard to transportation costs, primarily transportation by rail.