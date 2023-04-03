2023 April 3 12:25

Fincantieri and Cantiere Navale Vittoria lay the keel of the multi-purpose offshore vessel

Fincantieri and Cantiere Navale Vittoria lay the keel of the Multi-purpose Offshore Unit (UAM) destined for the Italian Coast Guard today, at the company's yard in the Veneto region, symbolically and officially sanctioning the beginning of the most significant part of the construction phase of the boat, Fincantieri reported.

The design and construction of the "green" unit, worth around 80 million euros (including integrated logistic support activities and temporary service), was entrusted in 2021 by the General Command of the Port Authorities - Coast Guard to the temporary grouping of companies (RTI) formed by Fincantieri and Cantiere Navale Vittoria.

The UAM, with an overall length of 85 meters, is designed to fulfil the various missions entrusted to the Coast Guard, from sea rescue to navigation safety, from the protection of the marine environment to that of fish resources, up to its use as a headquarters of operational command for the management of the various civil protection devices in intervention missions in response to severe disasters and calamities. It will be built entirely at the Veneto shipyard, with delivery scheduled for the end of April 2025.

The unit that will increase and enhance the operational capabilities of the Coast Guard will be employed in long-range offshore operations (with a logistic autonomy of at least 20 days, more significant than 4,800 miles), in which it will be able to take on, thanks to and to the advanced communication and discovery systems present on board, also the role of command and control for the coordination of aeronautical means in the areas of operation.

The order and construction of the multi-purpose offshore vessel provide five-year temporary support service and the option to build two additional ships.





