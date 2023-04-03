2023 April 3 12:08

Oboronlogistics' ferries increased cargo transportation by Ust-Luga–Baltiysk railway ferry line in March 2023

Oboronlogistics sums up the results of the transportation carried out by the company's vessels in March 2023, and they significantly exceeded the figures of February 2023.

According to the company's press release, the ferry line Crimea – Caucasus, on which the Oboronlogistics ferries Maria and Lavrenty are involved, continues to operate as usual. Despite the periodic difficult weather conditions, in total, in March 2023, Oboronlogistics ferries made almost 400 round trips, transported more than 16,000 vehicles (4,000 more than in February 2023) and more than 18,700 passengers (5,000 more than in February 2023).



In March 2023, the ferries Ambal, Marshal Rokossovsky and General Chernyakhovsky, operating on the Ust-Luga–Baltiysk railway ferry line, delivered 1,196 wagons to Kaliningrad (almost 300 wagons more than in February 2023), and a total of 70,356 tons of cargo (which is 25,000 tons more than in February 2023), including: fuel and lubricants - 33,700 tons; construction materials – 21,300 tons; rolling equipment – 12,000 tons (605 units); fertilizers – 3,600 tons .



The Baltiysk railway ferry has been under repair since January 2023. The return of the vessel to the line is expected approximately at the end of April 2023.



At the beginning of 2023, in connection with the EU sanctions, a number of measures were taken aimed at increasing the possibilities for the transportation of goods on the railway-ferry line. It was decided to load individual ferry flights exclusively with rolling equipment. In addition, from March 23, 2023, ferries operating on the line began to transport trailers without tractors, which allows increasing the volume of transported goods in cars by 20%.



The volume of transportation on the ships Sparta and Sparta II, involved in the container line St. Petersburg – Kaliningrad, also increased. In total, in March 2023, the vessels Sparta and Sparta II transported about 18,729 tons of cargo (which is 3,000 tons more than last month), including: containers – 1,145 units. (12,595 tons); rolling equipment – 225 units . (4,973 tons); general cargo – 1,161 tons.



In March 2023, the cargo ship Sparta IV completed another flight from Syria on the Novorossiysk – Tartus line, delivering a large batch of commercial cargo to the port of Novorossiysk, including Syrian oranges, olive oil and textile products. Under the conditions of Western sanctions, Russian and Syrian producers are becoming more active, and trade is going in both directions. In the near future, Russian suppliers are planning to send sunflower seeds and flour to Syria, and textiles and fruits back.