2023 April 3 11:14

Saipem concludes new offshore EPCI contracts and FEED contracts totalling approximately 650 million USD

Saipem has been awarded three new offshore contracts and two competitive FEED contracts totalling approximately 650 million USD, according to the company's release.

The first contract has been assigned by Azule Energy for the Agogo Full Field Development project, a deepwater greenfield development, approximately 180 kilometres offshore Angola, about 20 kilometres west of the N’Goma FPSO (West Hub), which has been in operation since November 2014. The contract encompasses the Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) of rigid Pipe-In-Pipe flowlines with associated subsea structures. Saipem will mobilize its state-of-art offshore installation vessel FDS2.

The second contract has been awarded by EnQuest for the decommissioning of existing infrastructures in the Heather oil field, located in the UK sector of the North Sea, around 460 kilometres northeast of Aberdeen. Saipem’s activities entail the engineering, preparation, removal and disposal of the upper jacket of the Heather platform, utilising the semisubmersible crane vessel Saipem 7000.

The third contract has been awarded under the Aramco LTA program in Saudi Arabia. Saipem will execute the offshore EPCI of one platform topside and the associated subsea flexible, umbilical and cable system.

Furthermore, Saipem has been awarded two Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) Competition contracts for gas development projects. The first one, assigned by Shell Trinidad & Tobago Ltd., is related to the development of the Manatee natural gas field. The second contract has been assigned to Saipem, in partnership with PT Tripatra Engineers and Constructors and Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd., by PAPUA LNG Development Pte. Ltd. It concerns the development of the upstream facilities to feed the natural gas PAPUA LNG project in Papua New Guinea.