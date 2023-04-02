2023 April 2 13:44

BW Offshore announces short-term contract extension for two FPSOs

The Company signs contract extension for Espoir Ivoirien Abo FPSO



BW Offshore Limited says it has signed a short-term extension for the lease and operation of the FPSO Espoir Ivoirien in order to discuss a potential purchase of the FPSO by the client. The firm period has been extended until 28 April 2023. The FPSO is operating on the Espoir field offshore the Ivory Coast.



Also, BW Offshore has signed a short-term extension for Abo FPSO with Nigerian Agip Exploration Ltd, a subsidiary of ENI S.p.A., until 14 April 2023.



BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of 9 FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 2,000 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.