2023 April 2 16:19

Altera Infrastructure and Wintershall Dea awarded license to develop CO2 storage on Norwegian continental shelf

CCS development represents a major step forward in the global battle against climate change



Altera Infrastructure and its partner Wintershall Dea are delighted to announce that the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy has awarded the partnership a license to develop the Havstjerne CO2 storage in the North Sea



The storage, with an annual capacity estimated at 7 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa), is located 100 kilometers southwest of Egersund, Norway.



Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) development represents a major step forward in the global battle against climate change and the Havstjerne license award reinforces Altera Infrastructure’s commitment to sustainable energy solutions. Ingvild Sæther, CEO of Altera Infrastructure Group Ltd. stated:



Altera is now taking a significant step forward in our commitment to providing value and service to our CCS customers. By taking a more hands-on approach to the reservoir, we can ensure greater control over the entire value chain.



The partnership leverages decades of experience from the offshore energy industry and is already engaged in advanced discussions with CO2 emitters and ports in the Baltics, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain. One competitive advantage of this maritime solution is its flexibility, which enables the deployment of CCS technology in other regions as the market and regulatory environment continue to evolve.



Altera Infrastructure’s large-scale Stella Maris CO2 infrastructure concept will provide a complete value chain, from CO2 collection, transport and injection to safe and permanent storage on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. Havstjerne, the first phase of this value chain, includes multiple collection hubs across Europe and large shuttle tankers for CO2 transportation to safe and permanent storage.



Altera Infrastructure L.P. is a leading global energy offshore services provider, focused on supplying critical infrastructure assets to its customers in the North Sea, Brazil, and the East Coast of Canada. Altera’s fleet of 37 vessels includes floating production, storage and offloading units, shuttle tankers, floating storage and offtake units, long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels and a unit for maintenance and safety. The majority of Altera’s fleet is employed on medium-term, stable contracts.



Wintershall Dea is Europe’s leading independent natural gas and oil company with more than 120 years of experience as an operator and project partner along the entire E&P value chain. The company with German roots and headquarters in Kassel and Hamburg explores for and produces gas and oil in 11 countries worldwide in an efficient and responsible manner. With activities in Europe, Latin America and the MENA region (Middle East & North Africa), Wintershall Dea has a global upstream portfolio and, with its participation in natural gas transport, is also active in the midstream business.