  • 2023 April 2 10:08

    HII secures contract for the detail design and construction of amphibious transport dock LPD 32

    The U.S. Navy contract value is $1.3 billion

    HII's Ingalls Shipbuilding division has received a $1.3 billion modification to a previously awarded contract from the U.S. Navy for the procurement of the detail design and construction of amphibious transport dock LPD 32. The resulting fixed-price-incentive contract totals $1.54 billion. The ship will be the 16th in the San Antonio class and the third Flight II LPD, HII said in its news release.

    In June 2022, Ingalls Shipbuilding was awarded a $240 million advance procurement contract for LPD 32 from the Navy to provide long-lead-time material and advance construction activities. The funds from this contract allowed Ingalls to begin purchasing long-lead time material and major equipment across a supplier network of nearly 400 companies in 30 states.

    Ingalls Shipbuilding is the sole builder of the entire San Antonio class of ships and currently has three LPDs under construction, including Richard M. McCool (LPD 29); Harrisburg (LPD 30), the first Flight II LPD; and Pittsburgh (LPD 31), which began fabrication in September 2022. LPD Flight II is the next generation amphibious ship to replace Whidbey Island (LSD 41) and Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) classes of dock landing ships.

    Amphibious transport docks are a major part of the Navy’s 21st century expeditionary force, deployed with a U.S. Marine Corps Air-Ground Task Force for amphibious and expeditionary crisis response operations that range from deterrence and joint-force enablement to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

    HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world. As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 43,000 strong.

