CNC' new service will enhance connectivity to Indonesia
To better enhance clients' shipping needs in Intra-Asia, CNC will launch its Singapore Semarang Express (SRGX) service, further amplifying the maritime coverage in Indonesia, CNC said in its news release.
Indonesian bound cargoes can benefit from the bi-weekly sailings offered by SRGX. Shipments onboard SRGX can tap onto the extensive intra-regional network of CNC and the global network of the CMA CGM Group via transshipment hub Singapore.
Port Rotation:
Singapore – Semarang – Singapore
Effective Vessel Voyage
SINAR SIGLI 0YI01S1NC ETA Singapore 03 April,
SINAR SIGLI 0YI02N1NC ETA Semarang 07 April