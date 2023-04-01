  • Home
    CNC' new service will enhance connectivity to Indonesia

    Indonesian bound cargoes can benefit from the bi-weekly sailings offered by SRGX

    To better enhance clients' shipping needs in Intra-Asia, CNC will launch its Singapore Semarang Express (SRGX) service, further amplifying the maritime coverage in Indonesia, CNC said in its news release.

    Indonesian bound cargoes can benefit from the bi-weekly sailings offered by SRGX. Shipments onboard SRGX can tap onto the extensive intra-regional network of CNC and the global network of the CMA CGM Group via transshipment hub Singapore.

    Port Rotation:
    Singapore – Semarang – Singapore

    Effective Vessel Voyage
    SINAR SIGLI 0YI01S1NC ETA Singapore 03 April,
    SINAR SIGLI 0YI02N1NC ETA Semarang 07 April

