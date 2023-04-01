2023 April 1 12:03

Hapag-Lloyd announces new port coverage between North Europe, North America and Latin America with its CES service

Image credit: Lloyd's Register



Hapag-Lloyd announced its Caribbean Express Service (CES) update that will bring additional benefits for client's cargo planning. From April 2023, this service will replace the port pairs that were previously covered with LR's Saint John Express (AT3) service. With this new rotation, CES will call Hamburg, Germany and St.John, NB Canada, the shipping line said in its press release.





Port rotation includes:

London, GB -> Rotterdam, NL -> Hamburg, DE -> Antwerp, BE -> Saint John, CA -> Norfolk, US -> Santa Marta, CO -> Puerto Limon, CR -> Caucedo, DO -> London, GB

The new rotation brings additional benefits for client's cargo planning:

Competitive transit times for the Atlantic and Latin American connections.

Direct link between the Caribbean ports and Hamburg including an extended port coverage for the Scan Baltic countries.

Weekly coverage of Saint John, NB paired with the London Gateway and Rotterdam port calls.

Regular connectivity between Canada and various ports in the Caribbean.

With this change, Kingston, Jamaica will be removed from the rotation. As an alternative your cargo can be booked on our North Europe - South America Westcoast (SWX) service with transshipment options in the Caribbean to our global network.

This new rotation will be implemented with MV Amalthea V. 316S / 319N