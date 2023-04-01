2023 April 1 10:17

Guinea’s Winning Logistics bolsters its bauxite handling fleet with two more Konecranes barge cranes

Konecranes Gottwald Cranes on Barge are specially designed and built to ensure uninterrupted material flow on water, even under demanding marine conditions

Photo credit: Konecranes



In Q1 2023, Konecranes won an order for two Konecranes Gottwald Cranes on Barge from Winning Logistics in Guinea. After on-site commissioning in Q3 2024, Winning will operate a total of ten Konecranes Gottwald Cranes on Barge, loading ships with bauxite off the West African coast, Konecranes said in its media release.



Konecranes Gottwald Cranes on Barge are specially designed and built to ensure uninterrupted material flow on water, even under demanding marine conditions. They can operate in winds of up to 24 m/s and at maximum wave heights of 2.5 m, and are built according to Lloyd’s Register Code for Lifting Appliances in a Marine Environment.



