2023 March 28 12:52

Capacity of Western Arctic seaports to reach 149.5 million tonnes by 2030

Despite the restrictions caused by the sanctions, none of the investors rejected their projects

The capacity of seaports in the Western Arctic will be increased to 149.5 million tonnes by 2030, Zakhary Djioyev, Head of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) said at the roundtable meeting “Transport Potential of the Northern Sea Route” held in the Federation Council.

“The capacity of seaports in the Western Arctic, first of all Murmansk, Kandalaksha, Vitino, Arkhangelsk and some other ports totals 89 million tonnes today. By 2030, we plan to increase it to 149.5 million tonnes. The major investment projects here include an LNG transshipment terminal by Novatek, off-harbour transshipment complex “RPK-Logistika” — about 12.5 million tonnes and coal terminal “Lavna” — 18 million tonnes,” tells Zakhary Djioyev.

He emphasized that the construction and assembling works at Lavna terminal are being performed at a very high pace. A railway branch which is to ensure transport access to the terminal is being constructed simultaneously.

“I remind that the terminal is being built in the framework of a concession, which is the first maritime concession. We see that those facilities will be created by the end of 2023,” said the head of Rosmorrechflot.

Commercial Sea Port of Murmansk and Murmansk Bulk Terminal are also implementing their projects. Besides, Rusatom Cargo is implementing two projects, in Murmansk and in Vladivostok, which are to become anchor points of the NSR transit. Cargo delivered to those anchor points is to be further transported by railways or by inland water ways. A project on construction of a terminal for servicing a gas chemical complex is being implemented in the port of Naryan-Mar.

“It is a rather significant project despite its low capacity — 2.25 million tonnes. The product of a gas chemical complex features a high margin and demand,” said Zakhary Djioyev.

According to the official, none of the investors rejected their plans or projects despite the restrictions caused by the sanctions including the problems with the supply of western equipment. Substitution alternatives have been found or the deadlines have been postponed.