2023 March 27 15:56

RF Navy’s frigate Admiral Kasatonov completed long-range missions of 420-day campaign

Image source: USC ship covered the distance corresponding to three voyages round the world

RF Navy’s frigate Admiral Kasatonov of Project 22350 designed by Severnoye Design Bureau and built by Severnaya Verf shipyard (both are companies of United Shipbuilding Corporation, USC) has completed its completing long-range missions. The long-distance campaign which exceeded 420 days was one of the longest in the modern history of RF Navy, according to the Telegram channel of USC referring to RF Defence Ministry.

Over the campaign which began on 23 January 2022, Admiral Kasatonov covered more than 66.5 thousand nautical miles (about 123.15 thousand kilometers) which corresponds to three voyages round the world. From February 2022 up to the beginning of March 2023, the frigate was operating in the Mediterranean.

The transition from the Mediterranean Sea to the ship base was performed as part of the group including tanker Akademik Pashin built by Nvsky Shipyard (a company of USC). The tanker which left Murmansk on 6 August 2022 was involved in the long-distance campaign for about 230 days. Over this period, the ship covered about 19 thousand nautical miles (about 35.18 thousand kilometers) and performed 118 bunkering operations.

The frigate "Admiral of the fleet Kasatonov" was built at the "Severnaya Verf" shipyard in Saint Petersburg. After the flag-hoising ceremony held in July 2020 the ship joint RF Navy’s Northern Fleet.

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises about 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.

Photos from the Telegram channel of USC