  • 2023 March 27 16:15

    Capital Ship Management takes delivery of M/T 'Avax'

    Capital Ship Management Corp. took successful delivery of the newbuilding vessel M/T ‘Avax’, a 50,000 dwt, eco-type Chemical/Product MR tanker, built by Hyundai Vietnam Shipyard Co Ltd, Vietnam, according to the company's release. It is assigned with Wind-Assisted Ready and HVSC-Ready notations by ABS, while it is the third of six LNG Fuel Ready sister ships with eco-friendly design delivered to Capital in 2023.

    The HVSC-Ready notation is for vessels equipped with High Voltage Shore Connection systems to be installed in the future, and the Wind-Assist Ready notation refers to vessels equipped with wind-assist equipment to be installed on board. M/T ‘Avax’ has future proof design compliant with EEDI Phase 3 and is annotated with ABS SUSTAIN-1 (2020) that demonstrates adherence to the United Nations' (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

    Being Tier III compliant for reduced NOx emissions, assigned ABS ENVIRO notation, as well as ABS Wind-Assisted Ready, HVSC-Ready and LNG Fuel Ready notations, and equipped with IHM notation for safe recycling, M/T ‘Avax’ becomes one of the most environmentally friendly, technologically advanced and efficient vessels in the global MR fleet.

