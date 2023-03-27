2023 March 27 13:41

Uralhimmash shipped equipment for Rooppur NPP in Bangladesh

Image source: Uralhimmash 50 tonnes will be delivered by water from Novorossiysk

Uralhimmash PJSC has started the shipment of equipment of passive heat removal system for nuclear power plant at Rooppur NPP in Bangladesh. According to the company, four sets of cases for heat exchange modules have already been shipped. The batch weighs over 50 tonnes.

The equipment is delivered to the port of Novorossiysk by autor-trailers and Euro trucks and thein is transported by water to Rooppur NPP.

The cases of heat exchange modules are a part of passive heat removal system of the nuclear power plant.

“When speaking at the annual congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists & Entrepreneurs (RSPP) the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin noted that Russian economy is getting a fundamentally new quality and its development is turning to a new model. Uralhimmash is proactive — we have started producing new equipment. The cases of heat exchange modules have been manufactured for the first time. What is important, the shipment of 4 sets has been stated ahead of schedule. It is a great achievement of the company personnel having confirmens their professionalism and high qualification once again,” said Tamara Kobaladze, General Director of Uralhimmash Management Company.

Uralhimmash signed the contract with Rooppur NPP under construction in Bangladesh in September 2021. Uralhimmash will ship four more cases of heat exchange modules in April 2023.