2023 March 27 10:40

RF Transport Ministry monitors the situation with the Crimean Bridge daily

A total of eight lots have been arranged where cars can be temporarily parked

The Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation monitors the situation with the Crimean Bridge daily, Minister of Transport Vitaly Savelyev told Russian President Vladimir Putin during their working meeting, according to the transcript published on the Kremlin website.

“The situation with the Crimean Bridge has stabilised and we continue to monitor it daily. We have six ferry boats working in the area: four ferries for automobiles and two for trains. We haul hazardous cargo using ferries,” said Vitaly Savelyev adding that absolutely all means of transport going over the bridge subject to examination. A total of eight lots have been arranged where cars can be temporarily parked. The number of personnel will be increase by the summer period when automobile traffic will increase.

As of 26 March 2023, a total of 112 thousand passengers, 89 thousand cars and 11 thousand railway cars. The ferries operating on the line have performed 2,844 voyages.