2023 March 26 15:01

MSC brings new European container service to JAXPORT

The bi-weekly service begins calling the SSA JCT at Blount Island Marine Terminal

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company is now offering direct container service with seven destinations in North Europe through the Jacksonville Port Authority (JAXPORT). MSC’s ScanBaltic to USA rotation is Jacksonville’s only direct container service to/from Scandinavia, JAXPORT said in its news release.



The bi-weekly service begins calling the SSA Jacksonville Container Terminal (JCT) at JAXPORT’s Blount Island Marine Terminal with the arrival of the container ship MSC Olia in late April. SSA Atlantic will provide stevedoring services at Blount Island.



The port rotation is Klaipeda, Lithuania; Gdynia, Poland; Gothenburg, Sweden; Bremerhaven, Germany; Felixstowe, England; Antwerp, Belgium; Le Havre, France; New York; Philadelphia; Norfolk; Jacksonville; and Klaipeda, Lithuania.



ScanBaltic to USA is MSC’s fifth container service at JAXPORT. MSC also offers existing service from JAXPORT to destinations in Asia through the 2M Alliance; a North America service, Canada Gulf Bridge; and two Caribbean services, Bahamas Express and Florida Gulf Feeder.



“MSC is the world’s largest ocean carrier and JAXPORT’s largest container customer by the number of ocean carrier services offered through our port,” said JAXPORT CEO Eric Green. “We are proud of the relationship we have built with MSC and look forward to using our efficiencies to support their continued success in Jacksonville.”



The ScanBaltic to USA service is ideal for a number of commodities, including food and beverage, automotive parts, and forest products.



Located in the heart of the Southeast U.S., JAXPORT is Florida’s No. 1 container port by volume and one of the nation’s top vehicle-handling ports. Jacksonville offers a 47-foot deepwater shipping channel, two-way ship traffic with no berth or terminal congestion, and same-day access to 98 million U.S. consumers.