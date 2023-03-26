2023 March 26 09:43

Estaleiro RIO Maguari (ERM) delivers first Ramparts 2300-ERM tug to Svitzer Brazil

The vessel is the first of a series of six tugs of this design currently under construction at ERM for Svitzer

Robert Allan Ltd. announced that the Svitzer Arthur, a RAmparts 2300-ERM tug, has been delivered by Estaleiro Rio Maguari. This marks the successful delivery of ERM’s first ASD tug, designed by Robert Allan Ltd., for Svitzer Brazil. She is the first of a series of six tugs of this design currently under construction at ERM for Svitzer.



The RAmparts 2300-ERM design is optimized for maximum efficiency in ship-handling operations in harbours. With an overall length of 23.2 metres, the tug features a raised fo’c’sle deck for safer operations in heavier weather. Operational requirement are met with a single drum hawser winch from Ibercisa Deck Machinery, and heavy duty cylindrical fendering at the bow.



Key particulars of the RAmparts 2300-ERM are: LOA (excluding fenders): 23.2 m; Load Line length: <24.0 m; Beam, moulded: 11.4 m; Depth, least moulded: 4.4 m; Maximum draft (navigational): 5.5 m

Gross Tonnage: < 300; Main tank capacities at 100% are: Fuel oil: 65 m3; Potable water: 12 m3; The tugs were designed and constructed to the following ABS Notation: ✠ A1, Towing Vessel, ✠ AMS, ✠ ABCU, Unrestricted Navigation, UWILD, PMP-CBM for Thrusters Only. Propulsion machinery consists of: 2 x MTU 16V4000M63 main diesels; 2 x Kongsberg US205S FP, 2,800 mm diameter Z-drives.



Ship-handling fenders at the stern consist of a row of W-fender. Sheer fendering consists of “D” rubber and “W” block type fendering at the bow. The accommodations for a crew of six have been outfitted to a high standard for crew comfort. The deckhouse contains an entrance lobby with a public WC, galley, mess, and one officer cabin with ensuite WC. The lower deck contains two double cabins with ensuite WC, and an additional officer cabin with ensuite WC. The wheelhouse is designed with a single split forward control station which provides maximum all-round visibility with exceptional visibility to the bow and side fendering, as well as operations on the forward deck.