2023 March 22 15:03

Delo Group and China’s Shandong Port Group will jointly develop multimodal container transportation

Image source: Delo Group

Delo Group and Shandong Port Group (SPG) signed a memorandum of cooperation in container transportation and other areas of logistics and transport, Delo Group says in its press release.

The document provides for a complex interaction in several areas. In particular, the parties intend to join efforts to provide multimodal container transportation between Asian countries and Russia, utilizing the capabilities of the assets of Delo Group and SPG. Member companies of both groups will be able to act as partners in promoting each other's logistics services and together develop integrated services. Seeking to use the potential of their assets, the parties will also study the possibility of joint use of the Qingdao - Vostochny Port - St. Petersburg - Western Europe route to ensure the transit of Chinese goods. The integration of the companies' resources and potential will reduce logistics costs and improve service quality for customers. In addition, Delo Group and SPG plan to cooperate in the formation of international supply chains, logistics of grain and other bulk cargo exports from Russia to China through the Far East.

Cooperation in the construction and operation of infrastructure will include exchange of experience and expertise in managing stevedoring assets, the introduction of innovative technologies in creating and expanding the terminal facilities, as well as the purchase of modern port equipment. In addition, Delo Group and SPG intend to work together to develop digital services to optimize operations and improve service quality.

Commenting on the memorandum, Delo Group Chairman of the Board Sergey Shishkarev said: "Cooperation with one of the world's largest port corporations, which has impressive experience and resources, is a major step to expand the presence of Delo Group in Asia. I expect that joint work will bring both the scale and quality of services and the efficiency of the Group's operating processes to a new level.