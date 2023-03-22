2023 March 22 09:49

Russia is a strategic supplier of oil and natural gas to China – Vladimir Putin

Image source: Kremlin

Russia is a strategic supplier of oil, natural gas, including LNG to China, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with the President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping during the Russian-Chinese talks held at the Kremlin. The transcript of the meeting is published on the official website of the Kremlin.

According to Vladimir Putin, Russian business can meet the Chinese economy’s growing demand for energy, both in terms of the projects currently underway and those that are still in the works.

“Russian gas supplies to China are to reach at least 98 billion cubic metres by 2030, plus 100 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas. We have just discussed a good project, the new Power of Siberia-2 gas pipeline across Mongolia. We have reached agreement on most of the deal’s parameters. Russia will export 50 billion cubic metres of gas from reliable, stable supplies,” said the President of Russia.

The President also emphasized that the countries’ national currencies are increasingly used in bilateral trade. “We should continue promoting settlements in national currencies, and expand the reciprocal presence of financial and banking structures in our countries’ markets. As I have already said, at this stage, two-thirds of payments under trade deals between our countries are made in rubles and yuan,” he said.