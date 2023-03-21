Russia is ready to create, together with China, a working body for the development of the NSR – Vladimir Putin
The unconditional priority is the formation of China-Europe railway and road corridors
“We see cooperation with Chinese partners in developing the transit potential of the Northern Sea Route as promising,” Vladimir Putin said.
Vladimir Putin added that due to the long land border with China, the formation of rail and road corridors in the direction of China-Europe and back through the Russian territory remains an absolute priority in order to meet the needs of growing freight and passenger traffic.
“The Blagoveshchensk-Heihe Road Bridge was commissioned in June last year, and the Nizhneleninskoye-Tongjiang railway bridge was put into operation in November. The launch of traffic on the bridges will reduce the costs and terms of transporting goods between Russia and China, expand the geography of trade and increase the volume of transit with the countries of the Asia-Pacific region,” the President specified.