2023 March 20 12:13

CNC launches a new service connecting Thailand, China and Cambodia

CNC introduced a new maritime service – Thailand China Cambodia (TCC) service. In conjunction with the existing CT2 and RBC services offered by CNC, the company will be able to offer multiple cut offs from Bangkok and Laem Chabang to Central China.

Port Rotation: Bangkok – Laem Chabang – Ningbo – Shanghai – Shekou – Sihanoukville – Bangkok

Effective Vessel Voyage: CAPE FORBY 0FP02S1NC ETA Ningbo 28 March