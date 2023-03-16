2023 March 16 14:23

Ports of Stockholm plans to establish a node for captured carbon dioxide at Stockholm Norvik Port

Ports of Stockholm will begin a Feasibility Study to establish a node for captured carbon dioxide at Stockholm Norvik Port, together with leading CCS emitters and actors, according to the company's release. The goal is to increase the possibilities for emission reduction and negative emissions by establishing a regional, sustainable and cost-efficient carbon dioxide infrastructure in eastern Sweden. A solution for transport and handling between facilities that are source of the emissions to the end capture site would be a major contribution to Sweden achieving its environmental goals.

An initial general proof of concept study was designed together with all of the participating stakeholders to clarify the prerequisites and conditions for establishing an interim storage facility at Stockholm Norvik Port. Now Ports of Stockholm is taking the work to the next stage in a more detailed Feasibility Study where the goal is to develop a proposal for a system solution. The study includes risk analyses, business models and permit issues. The project has been named NICE – Norvik Infrastructure CCS East Sweden.

The system would be open to third-party access to be even more cost-efficient and increase the potential for reduced emissions and negative emissions over the longer-term. The work will also inspire others to establish similar regional collaborations with regard to carbon dioxide infrastructure.



The Feasibility Study will function to provide support for future decision-making by Ports of Stockholm and other stakeholders about the possibilities to go further with the planning for a regional carbon dioxide hub at Stockholm Norvik. The Feasibility Study will be carried out in collaboration with Stockholm Exergi, Mälarenergi, Söderenergi, Vattenfall, Heidelberg Materials, Nordkalk and Plagazi.