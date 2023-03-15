  • Home
  • 2023 March 15 17:06

    Port of Singapore bunker sales in 2M'2023 rose by 8.5% YoY

    LSFO 380 made the bulk of sales

    In January-February 2023, bunker sales at the port of Singapore, the largest bunkering hub in the South-East Asia,  rose by 8.5%, year-on-year, to 8.17 million tonnes.

    According to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore figures, sales of LSFO 380 rose by 13.5% to 4.24 million tonnes, MFO 380 sales rose by 27.3% to 2.33 million tonnes, LSFO 100 fell by 15% to 775.8 thousand tonnes, LSMGO fell by 1% to 610.7 thousand tonnes, LSFO 180 fell by 26.6% to 137.1 thousand tonnes, MGO fell by 30% to 17 thousand tonnes.

    Singapore is the city-state located on an island in the South-East Asia. In 2021, the port’s bunker sales totaled 50 million tonnes (+0.3%, year-on-year), including 0.05 million tonnes of LNG.

