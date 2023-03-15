2023 March 15 16:33

Port of Singapore throughput in 2M’2023 fell by 4% YoY

The port’s container throughput fell by 5.3%

The Port of Singapore throughput in January-February 2023 decreased by 4%, year-on-year, to 93.4 million tonnes, the port statistics showed. According to Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, handling of oil cargo rose by 5% to 33.6 million tonnes, dry bulk cargo — by 14.3% to 3.68 million tonnes.

The port’s container throughput fell by 5.3% to 5.67 million TEU.

Singapore is the city-state located on an island in the South-East Asia. In 2022, the port handled 577.7 million tonnes of cargo.