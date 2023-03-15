2023 March 15 14:24

New shipping service to link Saudi Arabia to Indian Subcontinent

The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has announced the addition of King Abdulaziz Port to the IMX service run by a maritime consortium that includes Qatar-based shipping and logistics conglomerate Milaha, vessel operator X-Press Feeders, and short-sea carrier Unifeeder.



The newly-introduced service at the Dammam based hub is set to broaden the Kingdom’s scope of trade as well as its maritime connectivity with the rest of the world, which represents a key objective of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS).



Besides King Abdulaziz Port, the IMX route will also call at the ports of Jebel Ali, Khalifa, Nhava Sheva, Hazira, Mundra, and Hamad onboard three vessels holding a capacity of 3,500 TEUs each.



A total of five shipping services were added to the trade hubs of Jeddah, Jubail, and Dammam over the span of January this year, thereby opening new trade avenues between the Kingdom and 43 global ports.



A top-ranked hub facing the Arabian Gulf, King Abdulaziz Port features world-class infrastructure and cutting-edge equipment that offers the highest degree of operational efficiency, scale, and reliability. ​