2023 March 15 12:13

Van Oord announces christening ceremony for Vox Apolonia

Van Oord celebrated the christening of brand new trailing suction hopper dredger Vox Apolonia, according to the company's release. Vox Apolonia is Van Oord’s second hopper dredger equipped with an LNG fuel system and an outstanding example of its sustainable ambitions.

Triplets Vox Apolonia is the sister vessel of the LNG-powered trailing suction hopper dredgers Vox Ariane and Vox Alexia. Vox Ariane was christened in June 2022 and has already been successfully deployed on several projects. Triplet sister vessel Vox Alexia is in the final stages of construction in Singapore. These new vessels have a hopper capacity of approximately 10,500 cubic metres and measure 137.50 metres in length and 27.60 metres across the beam. Van Oord operates trailing suction hopper dredgers for a wide range of global activities, such as coastal protection, port construction, deepening waterways and land reclamation.

The three new vessels will help Van Oord accomplish the aim of modernising its fleet and making it more economical and energy efficient. Their LNG fuel system and energy-efficient design will reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions substantially. Award winning In 2022, Van Oord won the Maritime KNVR Shipping Award for its contribution to innovation in the Dutch maritime industry by commissioning the three new trailing suction hopper dredgers. According to the jury, Van Oord's introduction of the three vessels marks it as 'a trailblazer for international standards aimed at minimising climate and environmental impact within the available technological capabilities.