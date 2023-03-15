2023 March 15 09:29

The Far East should expand transit corridors and increase cargo flows to/from the Asia-Pacific – Vladimir Putin

That will ease the burden on seaports in the Far East

The Far East should effectively use its geographical advantages, expand transit corridors and increase cargo flows to match those coming from the Asia-Pacific, Russian President said at meeting on the implementation of a programme to develop the Far Eastern cities. The transcript of the meeting held in Ulan-Ude via videoconference is available on the official website of the Kremlin.

“A powerful impetus for the development of cities should be given by upgrading infrastructure in such a way that would not be restricted to city limits but rather allow cities to become more actively involved in the country’s economic life and to establish new ties with neighbouring regions and states,” said the President adding that there is a demand for this in the country as a whole and it should, of course, encourage the development of the regions in which such logistics will develop.

“In this way, we will achieve a comprehensive effect – we will ease the burden on seaports in the Far East, improve connectivity between our territories, and provide additional incentives for our regional economies to create jobs and open new production facilities,” said Vladimir Putin.

As an example, he mentioned Chita, where federal infrastructure is to be developed, including border checkpoints and a production and logistics centre.

The President reminded about the allocation of additional 250 billion rubles in infrastructure budget loans to the regions in 2023, out of which 100 billion rubles will be spent in a targeted way on the projects in Far Eastern cities.