2023 March 12 12:14

Eidesvik Offshore secures contract for the PSV Viking Queen from Wintershall Dea

Eidesvik Offshore ASA says it has been awarded a contract with Wintershall Dea Norge AS (“Wintershall Dea”) for the vessel Viking Queen. The firm period is 12 months with options for further extensions. The new contract will commence in Q2, 2023.



Viking Queen is a dual fuel platform supply vessel also equipped with a battery hybrid system and a shore power system.



“We are very pleased to secure this contract for Viking Queen and appreciate Wintershall Dea’s willingness to commit to solutions that are more environmentally friendly. Our cooperation with Wintershall Dea now includes two vessels and we look forward to further develop our partnership”, says Gitte Gard Talmo, CEO & President of Eidesvik Offshore ASA.