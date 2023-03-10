2023 March 10 17:43

MSC is revises the rotation of its Falcon service

To provide direct and streamlined access between Asia and the Middle East, MSC is revising the rotation of its Falcon service, according to the company's release.

This standalone service will now include new port rotations from Xingang, Busan, and Xiamen and will no longer make port calls at Nhava Sheva and Mundra.

Offering a dedicated service to the Middle East, the new Falcon Service rotation will be:

Xingang – Busan – Qingdao – Shanghai – Ningbo – Xiamen – Shekou – Singapore – Jebel Ali – Abu Dhabi – Hamad – Ad Dammam – Umm Qasr – Abu Dhabi – Xingang.

Transit times will be 10 days from Singapore to Jebel Ali and 29 days from Xingang to Jebel Ali.

The first vessel on this new rotation will be MSC VANDYA voyage number FK312A, due to arrive in Xingang on 20 March.