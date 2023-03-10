2023 March 10 11:21

Uniper select Plug to design 100MW Electrolyzer Package for Maasvlakte

Uniper has selected Plug Power Inc. to design the electrolyzer technology for Uniper’s Maasvlakte site at the port of Rotterdam, according to the company's release.



At the Maasvlakte Energy Hub, Uniper plans to commission 100 MW of Plug electrolysis capacity to produce green hydrogen by 2026, rapidly expanding that capacity to 500 MW by 2030 at the latest.

The Rotterdam port area, which includes the Maasvlakte, is the largest carbon emitting industrial cluster in the Netherlands. In 2021 the area emitted 23,4 Mton CO2. Decarbonizing this area alone would contribute significantly to the Dutch overall target to reach net zero by 2050.



Under the agreement, Plug will deliver 10 prefabricated PEM (proton exchange membrane) electrolyzer arrays for Uniper’s flagship project, H2Maasvlakte upon Uniper’s positive FID. Uniper selected Plug’s mature stack electrolyzer technology.



Plug designs the electrolysis technology for this project as part of the H2Maasvlakte Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) study which is currently being performed by Uniper with Technip Energies. The FEED study is supported by Topsector Energie (TSE) subsidies of the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate. Plug’s electrolyzer technology for H2Maasvlakte will be manufactured in the European Union and the United States.