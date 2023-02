2023 February 20 18:12

Icebreaker assistance season begins in the port of Ust-Luga (Leningrad Region)

The decision is made in view of ice formation in the port’s water area and at the approaches to it

The season of icebreaker assistance in the port of Ust-Luga and at the approaches to it began on 17 February 2023. The relevant Order has been signed by Harbour Master Igor Zolotykh.

