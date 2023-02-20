2023 February 20 17:33

Volume of freight passing through border crossings at Far Eastern Railways up 29% in January 2023

In January 2023, 1.1 million tons of cargo were transported through the border crossings at Far Eastern Railways in all directions, 29% more than in January 2022, according to the press center of Russian Railways.

This significant growth was achieved largely because of the increase in exports to China through the border crossing at Grodekovo in the Russian Federation and Suifenhe in China. The exports include metal ore (213,000 tons, an increase of 2.7 times) and grain (60,000 tons, a tenfold increase).

In addition, more than 6,000 tons of construction materials were imported, a rise of 17.9%.

The total volume of export-import freight passing through the Grodekovo – Suifenhe border crossing amounted to 680,000 tons in January, according to the Corporate Communications Service at Far Eastern Railways.