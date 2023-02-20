2023 February 20 14:57

Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in January 2023 fell by 8.4% YoY

Throughput of the port’s largest terminal Kwai Tsing fell by 14.3%

In January 2023, port Hong Kong (China) handled 1.36 million TEUs (-8.4%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, the port’s largest terminal Kwai Tsing handled 1 million TEUs (-14.3%, year-on-year), other terminals handled 350 thousand TEUs (+14.2%).



Port Hong Kong is one of the world’s largest ports. It is capable of handling 456,000 vessels per year. In 2022, the port’s container throughput totaled 16.6 million TEUs, down 6.9%, year-on-year.