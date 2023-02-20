2023 February 20 12:13

Furetank and Algoma Central Corporation extend joint venture through tanker acquisition with Larsson Shipping

The Furetank/Algoma joint venture FureBear, together with Larsson Shipping, takes over the ownership of Algoma’s product tanker Algonorth. It has arrived from Canada to trade in Northern Europe under the new name Fure Skagen, according to the company's release.



Fure Skagen is a 16,958 dwt double hull product oil tanker built in 2008. Her twelve epoxy coated cargo tank capacity is 19,594 cubic metres. Her ice class and super strip system makes her well designed for the intense Northern European trade.



Furetank’s customers have previous experience with Fure Skagen, as Algoma acquired the vessel from Furetank’s Gothia Tanker Alliance partner Rederi AB Älvtank in 2018.

Fure Skagen will be flying the Faroe Island flag and is owned by FureBear and Larsson Shipping. She will be commercially managed by Furetank Chartering in the Gothia Tanker Alliance.



Furetank, based on Donsö in the Gothenburg archipelago, is a Swedish, family-owned shipping company active in tanker shipping since the early 1950’s. Furetank operates 9 owned vessels and is a founding member of the Gothia Tanker Alliance: a market platform for small and intermediate product tankers, operating 40 vessels in European waters.