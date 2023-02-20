2023 February 20 13:17

Propeller Club invites maritime firms to join relaunched Chicago chapter

The International Propeller Club of the United States (IPCUS) is set to relaunch its Chicago chapter and is inviting maritime businesses and professionals in the region to join the club.



IPCUS executive vice president Joel Whitehead said the club is looking to provide more engagement and networking for maritime companies in and around the Great Lakes and Mississippi River regions.



“There’s a huge amount of maritime activity going on in the patch around Chicago, Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan and Indiana,” he said “We’ve been approached by a number of Chicagoland businesses eager to start more networking. We feel there is a gap in the market in for maritime firms across the spectrum from engineering companies and equipment makers to boat builders, barge operators, ports and logistics firms and professional services companies to get together and create opportunities. If your business would benefit from maritime business focused networking please get in touch.”



IPCUS is an international business network dedicated to the promotion of the maritime industry. It has chapters in more than 80 US and overseas ports and holds an annual conference each year.