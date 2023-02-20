2023 February 20 13:09

Aker Solutions handles the cyber-attack on its entity in Brazil

Aker Solutions has progressed with the handling of the cyber-attack on a subsidiary in Brazil. This follows the announcement on February 14 that its business unit, CSE, in Brazil had become victim of a cyber-attack that has impacted its IT systems.



Since the attack, Aker Solutions has, together with external experts, carried out several immediate mitigating actions. So far, there are no indications that other parts of Aker Solutions’ IT systems, other than the ones of the subsidiary, have been impacted. Operations in CSE have carried on as normal. Aker Solutions will continue the ongoing work to resolve the issue completely.



CSE is a fully owned Aker Solutions subsidiary with approximately 450 employees in Brazil. CSE’s main business is providing maintenance and modifications services to oil and gas installations offshore Brazil. The entity reports under the Electrification, Maintenance and Modification (EMM) segment. CSE’s revenues in 2022 represented less than 1% of Aker Solutions ASA’s total turnover, with a limited backlog consisting of about a handful of ongoing contracts with relatively short duration.