2023 February 20 09:15

Port of Singapore throughput in January 2023 fell by 8.6% YoY

The port’s container throughput fell by 4.9%

The Port of Singapore throughput in January 2023 decreased by 8.6%, year-on-year, to 47.69 million tonnes, the port statistics showed.

The port’s container throughput fell by 4.9% to 2.99 million TEU.

The number of vessels arrivals rose by 39.1% to 10,035.



Singapore is the city-state located on an island in the South-East Asia. In 2021, the port handled 599 million tonnes of cargo.