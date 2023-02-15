  • Home
  • News
  • Capacity of Russian seaports rose by 36.6 million tonnes in 2022
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 February 15 19:12

    Capacity of Russian seaports rose by 36.6 million tonnes in 2022

    Image source: Rosmorport
    The increase was ensured by Port Vera, CS Portovaya, Taman and Ugolniye Kopi projects

    In 2022, annual throughput capacity of Russian seaports rose by 36.6 million tonnes, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Andrey Boldorev, Head of the Department for Investments and Strategic Development, FSUE Rosmorport, as saying at the  6th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering and Dredging” being held in Moscow.

    According to him, the increase was ensured by the following projects: Port Vera (coal terminal in Vladivostok), CS Portovaya (1.6 million tonne LNG project in Vysotsk), the increase of OTECO terminal’s capacity in Taman by 25 million tonnes, introduction of Phase 1 of the terminal in Bechevinskaya Bay in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky (5.5 million tonnes) and completion of the ferry terminal in Ugolniye Kopi.

    Among the promising projects able to further increase the capacity of domestic ports and already being implemented are the construction of a terminal for mineral fertilizers – Eurochem Terminal Ust-Luga, multipurpose terminal Novotrans Active and Ultramar terminal in the port of Ust-Luga. All the three projects are to be completed in 2024.

    Baltic Bulk Terminal in Great Port of Saint-Petersburg is to create infrastructure for handling of mineral fertilizers and increase its throughput capacity by 4.5 million tonnes per year (to be completed in 2024). Pionersky terminal with annual capacity of 3 million tonnes is being implemented in the Kaliningrad Region. Its passenger capacity is up to 250 thousand people (to be completed in 2024). Primorsky UPK is under construction in the port of Primorsk (to be completed in 2030).

    The projects being implemented in the port of Murmansk include: building up the capacity of Murmansk Commercial Sea Port by 2.5 million tonnes (to be completed in 2027) and reconstruction of port infrastructure facilities at Murmansk Bulk Terminal to build up is capacity by 1.5 million tonnes of mineral fertilizers (to be complete in 2025). The capacity of NOVATK’s LNG terminal is to be increased by 10.5 million tonnes in 2023. Lavna terminal of 18 million tonnes in capacity is also to be completed this year.

    The following works are planned in the Arctic Basin (excluding the ports under the responsibility of Rosatom): reconstruction of infrastructure facilities in the ports of Naryan-Mar (+2.25 million tonnes of methanol per year, 2024-2028), Anadyr (+0.1 million tonnes) and Magadan.

    In the port of Novorossiysk, Novaya Pristan (OZK Group) is designing the construction of new berths with an increase in capacity by 11.5 million tonтуs per year. Commercial Port of Novorossiysk, together with Metalloinvest, is designing a terminal for handling of metal products at the premises of Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, to increase the capacity by 12 million tonnes per year in 2025. In the port of Taman, it is planned to conduct reconstruction of the Taman base for LPG terminal (+2.5 million tonnes per year), as well as the handling base for oversize and overweight cargo with a capacity of 300 thousand tonnes per year. In the port of Temryuk, Temryukmortrans has put into operation the Phase 1 of the complex for mineral fertilizers with a capacity of 4.6 million tonnes per year and its throughput capacity is planned to be increased by 3 million tonnes by 2030.

    In Sukhodol Bay, it is planned to put into operation a new terminal with a capacity of 12 million tonnes per year. In the port of Vanino, the capacity of the Daltransugol terminal is to be increased by 16 million tonnes per year. As part of the Phase 2 of VaninoTransUgol terminal construction, its capacity is to be increased by 12 million tonnes by 2025. The LNG terminal in Bechevinskaya Bay in 2023 should reach its full capacity of 21.7 million tonnes per year. The reconstruction of port Korsakov is also underway with an increase in throughput capacity by 8 million tonnes per year, the reconstruction of the coastal infrastructure of Vanino-Kholmsk ferry crossing and some other projects.

    In 2021, annual throughput capacity of Russian seaports rose by 19 million tonnes. As of the beginning of 2022, it was 1.27 billion tonnes. In summer 2022, State Transport Leasing Company referred to Rosmorrechflot forecasting the annual increase of Russian seaports’ capacity by 65.2 million tonnes (+5.2%) to 1.3 billion tonnes.

Другие новости по темам: Rosmorport, stevedores  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 February 15

19:12 Capacity of Russian seaports rose by 36.6 million tonnes in 2022
18:31 Kpler Acquires MarineTraffic and FleetMon
18:06 Wan Hai Lines holds naming ceremony for 13,100 TEU newbuilding
17:36 Marinetrans Marinetrans acquires a marine logistics specialist in Cyprus and Greece
17:22 Rosmorport to increase dredging by 3% to 23.9 million cbm in 2023
17:04 APM Terminals Mobile expands its rail infrastructure capabilities in the U.S.
16:55 MacGregor has secured a significant order for RoRo equipment for two vessels
16:45 DNV to launch Joint Industry Project to adapt certification process of installation aids for offshore wind farms
16:30 Introduction of ice restrictions in the port of Vysotsk postponed till March 1
16:18 CMA CGM enters into exclusive discussions to acquire La Méridionale
16:14 Singapore bunker supplier Golden Island plans methanol bunkering from 2026 - Ship & Bunker
16:01 Calls registered at customs points in Murmansk and Arkhangelsk fell by 8% in 2022
15:44 Long Beach Container Terminal releases Net Zero Action Plan
15:24 Alcatel Submarine Networks and Maersk Supply Service announce the award of Mero Field Permanent Reservoir Monitoring contract by Petrobras
15:04 Tsuneishi Shipbuilding signs latest contract for dual-fuel, methanol-powered MAN B&W ME-LGIM engine
14:54 Cost of dredging works in Russia rose by 30% in 2022 — Rosmorport
14:31 European Energy and the Republic of Korea’s largest shipping company HMM join forces to secure future methanol supply
14:19 First Middle East LNG сargo to Germany successfully delivered by ADNOC
13:59 Global Ports announces application to delist its GDRs and terminate its GDR program
13:32 Gasum signs joint statement of EU industry on carbon dioxide regulation
13:03 Vympel Design Bureau to develop design documentation for cruise liners contracted by Krasnoye Sormovo Shipyard
13:02 Wartsila plans structural changes to streamline the marine customer offering and improve profitability
12:41 Osaka Gas, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and IBM Japan build a demonstration system for CO2NNEX for e-methane
12:20 Hydrogen-fueled research vessel to be built to ABS Class
12:01 Port of Corpus Christi combine two hydrogen hubs into a single application
11:58 Nimofast closes contract to store fuel at the Port of Santos
11:35 Tarragona port authorities stops Maersk's tanker from unloading for the breach of Russian sanctions - Ship & Bunker
11:35 6th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering and Dredging” kicked off in Moscow
09:38 Admiralteiskie Verfi and Severnaya Verf shipyards experience the highest need for personnel — USC

2023 February 14

18:36 Consortium members to sign a cooperation agreement on the implementation of the Lithuanian Warship 2030 project
18:06 Fincantieri and Leonardo signed multiple MoUs with national suppliers
17:56 Equinor awards contract worth NOK 8 billion to Aibel
17:36 Solstad Offshore announces new contracts and extensions
17:06 Belgian-German energy summit takes place at Port of Antwerp-Bruges
16:44 METS Technology chooses EST-Floattech Battery System for the refit of a Swedish vessel
16:32 RF Government adjusted construction deadline and cost for Vanino-Kholmsk line ferries
16:16 Gasunie stops project of a new floating LNG terminal in the port of Terneuzen
15:46 Elomatic to continue engineering the new Polar icebreaker
15:14 Qatar Gas Transport Company (Nakilat) records highest profit of QAR 1,439 million since inception
15:07 Russia’s seaborne oil product exports fell about 10% in early February — Refinitiv
14:49 Cosco Shipping establishes electric vessel innovation alliance
14:23 Eco Marine Power signs contract with UAE shipping company to jointly conduct Eco Ship Study
13:54 HMM signs contracts with Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries and HJ Shipbuilding and Construction for nine 9,000 TEU containerships
13:44 Makhachkala sea areas A1 and A2 GMDSS coast stations successfully undergo regular examination
13:35 Yara Marine secures the three hundredth vessel contract for FuelOpt
12:37 Oil & Gas Digital Twin Conference to be held as virtual event on 1-2 June 2023
11:55 Supply Chain Digitalization Conference to be held as virtual event on 24-25 May 2023
11:28 Conventional bunker sales volumes in Singapore rise to a two-year high - Ship & Bunker
10:56 The Port of Gothenburg’s inspection vessel to be electrified
10:49 Throughput of Russian seaports in January 2023 rose by 7.5% YoY
10:12 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard signs contract for construction of three cruise liners of optimized PV300 design
10:11 “K” Line and Northern Lights sign boat charter and time charter contracts for two 7,500m3 liquefied CO2 ships
09:35 Gunvor Petroleum Rotterdam becomes Gunvor Energy Rotterdam
09:14 Freeport of Ventspils cargo turnover in January 2023 increased by 40% YoY to 1.57 million tonnes

2023 February 13

18:20 Cruise ship calls to Scotland’s east coast are set to jump by 50% in 2023
18:07 EUKOR Red Sea Route makes its maiden voyage to Nansha Automobile Port of Guangzhou Port
18:03 Port of Helsinki throughput in January 2023 rose by 3.5% YoY to 1.15 million tonnes
17:46 Capacity of Taman bulk cargo terminal increased to handle over 2,000 railway cars per day
17:29 TECO 2030, Shell and partners have started the EUR 5 million project HyEkoTank
17:12 Saipem enters into two new credit facilities for a total of €860 million