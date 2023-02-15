2023 February 15 19:12

Capacity of Russian seaports rose by 36.6 million tonnes in 2022

Image source: Rosmorport

In 2022, annual throughput capacity of Russian seaports rose by 36.6 million tonnes, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Andrey Boldorev, Head of the Department for Investments and Strategic Development, FSUE Rosmorport, as saying at the 6th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering and Dredging” being held in Moscow.

According to him, the increase was ensured by the following projects: Port Vera (coal terminal in Vladivostok), CS Portovaya (1.6 million tonne LNG project in Vysotsk), the increase of OTECO terminal’s capacity in Taman by 25 million tonnes, introduction of Phase 1 of the terminal in Bechevinskaya Bay in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky (5.5 million tonnes) and completion of the ferry terminal in Ugolniye Kopi.

Among the promising projects able to further increase the capacity of domestic ports and already being implemented are the construction of a terminal for mineral fertilizers – Eurochem Terminal Ust-Luga, multipurpose terminal Novotrans Active and Ultramar terminal in the port of Ust-Luga. All the three projects are to be completed in 2024.

Baltic Bulk Terminal in Great Port of Saint-Petersburg is to create infrastructure for handling of mineral fertilizers and increase its throughput capacity by 4.5 million tonnes per year (to be completed in 2024). Pionersky terminal with annual capacity of 3 million tonnes is being implemented in the Kaliningrad Region. Its passenger capacity is up to 250 thousand people (to be completed in 2024). Primorsky UPK is under construction in the port of Primorsk (to be completed in 2030).

The projects being implemented in the port of Murmansk include: building up the capacity of Murmansk Commercial Sea Port by 2.5 million tonnes (to be completed in 2027) and reconstruction of port infrastructure facilities at Murmansk Bulk Terminal to build up is capacity by 1.5 million tonnes of mineral fertilizers (to be complete in 2025). The capacity of NOVATK’s LNG terminal is to be increased by 10.5 million tonnes in 2023. Lavna terminal of 18 million tonnes in capacity is also to be completed this year.

The following works are planned in the Arctic Basin (excluding the ports under the responsibility of Rosatom): reconstruction of infrastructure facilities in the ports of Naryan-Mar (+2.25 million tonnes of methanol per year, 2024-2028), Anadyr (+0.1 million tonnes) and Magadan.

In the port of Novorossiysk, Novaya Pristan (OZK Group) is designing the construction of new berths with an increase in capacity by 11.5 million tonтуs per year. Commercial Port of Novorossiysk, together with Metalloinvest, is designing a terminal for handling of metal products at the premises of Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, to increase the capacity by 12 million tonnes per year in 2025. In the port of Taman, it is planned to conduct reconstruction of the Taman base for LPG terminal (+2.5 million tonnes per year), as well as the handling base for oversize and overweight cargo with a capacity of 300 thousand tonnes per year. In the port of Temryuk, Temryukmortrans has put into operation the Phase 1 of the complex for mineral fertilizers with a capacity of 4.6 million tonnes per year and its throughput capacity is planned to be increased by 3 million tonnes by 2030.

In Sukhodol Bay, it is planned to put into operation a new terminal with a capacity of 12 million tonnes per year. In the port of Vanino, the capacity of the Daltransugol terminal is to be increased by 16 million tonnes per year. As part of the Phase 2 of VaninoTransUgol terminal construction, its capacity is to be increased by 12 million tonnes by 2025. The LNG terminal in Bechevinskaya Bay in 2023 should reach its full capacity of 21.7 million tonnes per year. The reconstruction of port Korsakov is also underway with an increase in throughput capacity by 8 million tonnes per year, the reconstruction of the coastal infrastructure of Vanino-Kholmsk ferry crossing and some other projects.

In 2021, annual throughput capacity of Russian seaports rose by 19 million tonnes. As of the beginning of 2022, it was 1.27 billion tonnes. In summer 2022, State Transport Leasing Company referred to Rosmorrechflot forecasting the annual increase of Russian seaports’ capacity by 65.2 million tonnes (+5.2%) to 1.3 billion tonnes.