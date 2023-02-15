2023 February 15 18:31

Kpler Acquires MarineTraffic and FleetMon

Kpler, the leading provider of commodities data, analytics, and market insight, announced today that it has acquired MarineTraffic and FleetMon; two providers of global ship-tracking data and maritime analytics.

The deal follows an earlier acquisition of FleetMon by MarineTraffic, resulting in a coordinated double acquisition for Kpler in the maritime analytics space.

Since its founding in 2007, Athens-based MarineTraffic has become an integral part of the maritime industry by spearheading innovation that has made ship tracking intelligence and analytics widely accessible. Rostock-based FleetMon, also founded in 2007, provides AIS data to market-leading corporates including industrials at the end of the supply chain.



Kpler has now made five acquisitions in the last 18 months and secured over $200 million investment funding in 2022 from private equity firms Five Arrows and Insight Partners. Following these two new acquisitions, Kpler will employ over 500 employees across the world and serve more than a million active users across the wider maritime and commodity industries.

MarineTraffic received financial advice in connection with the transaction from Nevantio Advisors, with legal advice from Lambadarios Law Firm (Greece), Reed Smith (UK) and FieldFisher (Germany). Berenson & Company acted as financial advisor to Kpler, who received legal advice from Cooley (UK) and Karatzas & Partners (Greece).