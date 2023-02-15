2023 February 15 16:55

MacGregor has secured a significant order for RoRo equipment for two vessels

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has been selected to supply RoRo equipment for two 8000 LM RoRo vessels built by Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD) in South Korea for CLdN, Luxembourg, according to the company's release.

The order is booked into Cargotec’s first quarter 2023 orders received. The first vessel is scheduled to be delivered to the owner by the end of the fourth quarter of 2024, and the second vessel in the second quarter of 2025.

CLdN’s new RoRo vessels are designed for shortsea connections and will operate in Northern and Western Europe routes. The order consists of design and complete hardware including stern ramps, ramp covers and hoistable car decks, access ramps, and rampway doors. In addition, MacGregor engineers will provide support and supervision during the installation.