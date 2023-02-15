2023 February 15 18:06

Wan Hai Lines holds naming ceremony for 13,100 TEU newbuilding

Wan Hai Lines Ltd. held ship naming ceremony for WAN HAI A09 at Samsung Heavy Industries Geoje shipyard, according to the company's release.

WAN HAI A09 is the third vessel in the series of 13,100 teu containerships built by Samsung Heavy Industries Geoje shipyard.

The 13,100 teu series is designed with a length overall of 335 meters, a breadth of 51 meters, a draft of 16 meters and a maximum cruising speed of 22 knots. The containership takes energy efficiency and environmentally-friendly aspects into account, equipped with full balanced twisted bulb rudders, pre-swirl fin and meets the highest level of requirement for EEDI (Energy Efficiency Design Index) for phase III in advance.

Besides, all the ships delivered are certified with “Smart Ship” notations. WAN HAI A09 will be delivered in late February, 2023 and deployed in Asia to North America service.