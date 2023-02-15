2023 February 15 16:01

Calls registered at customs points in Murmansk and Arkhangelsk fell by 8% in 2022

8.7 million tonnes of cargo registered over the year

In 2022, points of Murmansk customs in the ports of Murmansk and Arkhangelsk registered 4,863 calls ,down 30%, year-on-year. 8.7 million tonnes of cargo registered over the year.

In 2022, customs transit totaled 137.64 thousand tonnes.

The value of foreign trade transactions with EAEU more than doubled in 2022.

Revenues to the federal budget of the Russian Federation totaled RUB 52.47 million.