2023 February 15 16:14

Singapore bunker supplier Golden Island plans methanol bunkering from 2026 - Ship & Bunker

Singapore-licensed marine fuel supplier Golden Island Diesel Oil Trading is planning to bring a methanol bunker supply operation to the city-state in 2026, according to Ship & Bunker.

The firm has found two partners to help set up the operation, Johnny Tan, managing director of Golden Island, told Ship & Bunker, without disclosing the names of the other companies. Methanol bunkering could be coming to Singapore sooner than expected.

"We plan to build our methanol bunker barge at about 8,000-12,000 DWT," Tan said. "We're looking for green methanol, but if we cannot get it, we'll supply grey methanol at first."

The plan is for one of the firm's partners in the operation to supply the methanol either from the Middle East or Asia. The move would make Golden Island among the first to bring methanol bunker supply to Singapore's waters. Global Energy Trading ordered a methanol bunker barge in November with delivery expected at the end of this year, and container line AP Moller-Maersk announced in October that it planned to carry out a trial bunkering of methanol in Singapore in the first half of 2023.

Golden Island was listed by the MPA as Singapore's 16th-largest bunker supplier by volume in 2022.