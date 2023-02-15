2023 February 15 15:44

Long Beach Container Terminal releases Net Zero Action Plan

Long Beach Container Terminal (LBCT), the most technologically advanced and environmental friendly container handling facility in the United States, officially released its Net Zero Action Plan that will create the world’s first emission-free operation of its kind by 2030, according to the company's release.



The significance of these final steps within a $2.5 billion redevelopment project that began 10 years ago means LBCT will further minimize environmental impacts in the greater Long Beach/South Bay region as well as provide companies that rely on international shipping of goods immediate solutions to satisfy reporting requirements for off-site, downstream emissions.



LBCT’s deployment of clean-energy cargo handling equipment – from its electric dual-hoist cranes to battery-operated container ground movers – has quadrupled capacity to 3.3 million containers a year while reducing greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) by more than 80 percent.

To be totally emission-free in a few years, LBCT’s Net Zero Plan is estimated to cost $200 million. The bulk of this cost will go toward additional zero-emission equipment and infrastructure, as well as renewable energy, including on-site power generation. Because of the significant positive impacts these final steps will mean on a local and global scale, LBCT is garnering support from important government agencies as evidenced by the recent $30.1 million grant to convert yard tractors to electric.



Under internationally accepted GHG protocols and commitments to reduce the causes of climate change, companies are increasingly looking at how to reduce carbon emissions both directly within their operations and indirectly through their supply chains. As a cargo handling facility that puts containers onto trucks and trains with little or no emissions, LBCT now provides a significant supply chain GHG reduction option for thousands of companies that ship products from overseas suppliers.

LBCT’s Net Zero 2030 Climate Action Plan is focused primarily with:

Direct carbon emissions generated by equipment or vehicles owned and operated by LBCT, such as all the cranes and cargo handling equipment.

Indirect carbon emissions from electricity consumption, which includes buildings and electric equipment. This scope largely reflects the renewable content of Southern California Edison’s (SCE) grid.

Collaborating within LBCT’s supply chain to reduce greenhouse gases generated by partners such as ships, trucks, trains, tugs, and other service providers.

Founded in 1986, Long Beach Container Terminal does marine terminal operations and is the home of the advanced Middle Harbor Terminal facility. LBCT has three berths within Pier E at the Port of Long Beach featuring 4200 feet of wharf line and the deepest dredged dockside of any U.S. Pacific Coast port. LBCT will eventually run 18 ship-to-shore cranes, six Intermodal cranes, and 70 yard gantry cranes. The Pier E facility is among the busiest terminals in the San Pedro Bay Port complex.