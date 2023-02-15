2023 February 15 13:32

Gasum signs joint statement of EU industry on carbon dioxide regulation

Gasum has signed a joint statement of EU industry actors recommending that EU carbon dioxide (CO₂) regulation for heavy-duty vehicles should recognize the decarbonization potential of sustainable and renewable fuels. The statement has been signed by a total of 120 companies and over 90 researchers in the field.

As European industry, including fuel and automotive suppliers, vehicle manufacturers, dealers, repairers and transport operators, the signatories of the letter eagerly anticipate the European Commission proposal on the revision of the CO₂ regulation for heavy-duty vehicles (HDVs). Heavy-duty transport is a vital sector for the functioning of the internal market and a suitable regulatory framework shall support the development of clean vehicles using different technologies and fuels. Decarbonization is an immediate challenge and all options that can have a rapid impact need to be enabled.

Sustainable and renewable fuels can speed up the process and contribute to achievement of the “Fit for 55” and the full decarbonization targets in road transport.

The signatories of the letter welcome the revision of the CO₂ standards for HDVs in line with the “Fit for 55” objectives and believe that a recognition of all CO₂ emission reduction pathways along the entire value chain is critical. Transport operators and vehicle manufacturers must be encouraged to consider cleaner fuel alternatives to fossil fuels, immediately available today, including liquid and gaseous renewable and synthetic fuels. Depending on use cases, technology diversity is needed where all technologies, including electrification/hybridization, hydrogen and sustainable and renewable fuels can play a role.

The undersigned organizations recommend that sustainable and renewable fuels are considered for compliance in the CO₂ regulation for HDVs. Including such a provision in the regulation would support the EU’s Green Deal objectives and accelerate the decarbonization of the commercial transport sector.