2023 February 15 12:01

Port of Corpus Christi combine two hydrogen hubs into a single application

The US Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Clean Energy Demonstration has encouraged both the Port of Corpus Christi Horizons Clean Hydrogen Hub (HCH2) and Trans Permian (Trans Permian) H2Hub to submit full applications through the DOE Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs Program, according to the company's release.

Today, the Port of Corpus Christi and Trans Permian announced they are combining the two Hydrogen hubs into a single application, for which the Port of Corpus Christi will be the prime applicant.

The Port of Corpus Christi, as a landlord port authority and the steward of the most improved, most efficient ship channel on the U.S. Gulf Coast, is the prime applicant for the HCH2 and common denominator to each of the roughly two dozen discrete clean hydrogen production projects in the proposed Hub. The HCH2 Concept Paper, submitted to the DOE on November 7, names approximately 30 private sector team members as owners, developers and/or operators, offtakers, and end users of various hydrogen value chain projects and supporting infrastructure.



The Trans Permian H2Hub geography includes the Texas Permian Basin cities of San Antonio, San Angelo, Big Spring, Midland, Odessa, El Paso, Fort Stockton, Alpine, Presidio and Del Rio. The planned projects within the Trans Permian H2Hub include production and hydrogen derivatives from diverse feedstocks as well as mobility projects, including hydrogen fuel cell bus manufacturing, hydrogen re-fueling stations, municipal transit projects and freight mobility projects.

Merging the two hub concepts creates a unified framework that leverages existing infrastructure and commercial connections between West Texas energy production and the nation’s premier energy gateway.



The Port of Corpus Christi is the largest port in the United States in total revenue tonnage. Strategically located on the western Gulf of Mexico with a 36-mile, soon to be 54-foot (MLLW) deep channel, the Port of Corpus Christi is a major gateway to international and domestic maritime commerce.

MMEX Resources Corporation (MMEX) is a development stage company formed to engage in energy industry infrastructure projects. Leveraging its management and business relationships from the traditional energy sector, MMEX is currently engaged in developing planned projects to produce hydrogen and ultraclean fuel products combined with CO2 capture by independent third parties. MMEX is also engaged in the development of solar power for distribution to its planned projects.