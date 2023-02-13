2023 February 13 13:27

Primorye dispatched over 15,000 TEU containers in gondola cars in January 2023

In January 2023, 15,400 Twenty-Foot Equivalent unit (TEU) containers loaded into gondola cars in the ports and terminals of the region were dispatched from the stations at the Far Eastern Railways in Primorsky Krai in January 2023, 1.5% more than in December 2022, according to the press release of Russian Railways.

Since the introduction of new loading technology, nearly 40,000 TEU containers have been dispatched on gondola cars from the stations at Far East Railways, with 2,300 TEUs in October, 6,100 TEUs in November, and 15,200 TEUs in December, reported the corporate communications service of Far Eastern Railways.

Loading into gondola cars has made it possible to increase the shipment of containers from the ports in Russia’s Far Eastern region and to use rolling stock effectively, thereby reducing empty wagon runs.

In order to further develop the technology, Russian Railways has announced an open competition to attract innovative solutions designed to accommodate and fasten large-capacity containers in universal gondola cars.