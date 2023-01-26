  • Home
    Freight volumes transported through border crossings at Russia’s Far Eastern Railways increased by 7% in 2022

    In 2022, 11.8 million tons of cargo were transported through the border crossings at Far Eastern Railways in all directions, 6.9% more than in 2021, according to Russian Railways.

    More than 3.5 million tons of various cargoes were transported through the border crossing at Kamyshovaya in Russia – Hunchun in China, up 24.3% on 2021.

    In January-December, 2.9 million tons of coal were shipped to China, a rise of 10.9%, and 344,000 tons of cargo in containers, up by a factor of 4.7.

    At 8.2 million tons, export-import cargo transportation through the border crossing at Grodekovo in Russia – Suifenhe in China remained at the same level as 2021, but exports to China totalled 1.8 million tons of metal ore, up 13.1%, 1.7 million tons of coal, an increase of 11.2%, and 1.1 million tons of cargo in containers, a jump of 31.9%, reported the Corporate Communications Service at Far Eastern Railways.

