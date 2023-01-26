2023 January 26 11:50

Mabanaft and Hapag-Lloyd sign MoU to evaluate options for the supply of ammonia as bunker fuel

Mabanaft GmbH & Co. KG and Hapag-Lloyd AG have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to evaluate options for the supply of ammonia as bunker fuel to Hapag-Lloyd in and around the Port of Hamburg, Germany and also the Port of Houston, Texas, USA.

Together, Mabanaft and Hapag-Lloyd will assess the viability of and the options for the safe handling of clean ammonia as a bunker fuel in and around the Port of Hamburg. The companies will evaluate the commercial, technical, and regulatory requirements and engage with all relevant stakeholders as part of this initiative. In a second step, a similar assessment will be done for the Port of Houston.

Mabanaft is in the process of developing infrastructure in Hamburg for import and supply of clean ammonia for a lead customer, along with a larger infrastructure investment program, to create a platform for low carbon fuel alternatives. In November last year, Mabanaft announced the intention to build Germany’s first large-scale, green energy import terminal in Hamburg, together with project partner Air Products. The project is an important step towards the development of a green ammonia import and distribution infrastructure in the Port of Hamburg. Targeted to provide hydrogen to Germany in 2026, the planned import terminal is to be located at Mabanaft’s existing Blumensand terminal in the port. Furthermore, Mabanaft is a shareholder in Gulf Coast Ammonia LLC (GCA), a world-scale ammonia production facility in Texas City, Texas, scheduled for commissioning by mid-2023. To provide the international shipping industry with a future-ready fuel option, Mabanaft is securing clean ammonia supply and exploring opportunities for the development of related bunkering infrastructure in and around the Port of Hamburg and along the United States Gulf Coast.

Hapag-Lloyd is a leading global liner shipping company involved in the transportation of containers across the world and is directly purchasing marine bunker fuels as an essential part of its operational activities. As part of its commitment to sustainability, the company is looking for reliable suppliers of zero-carbon fuels in key strategic ports.



Mabanaft GmbH & Co. KG is a leading independent and integrated energy company providing its customers with innovative energy solutions for their transportation, heating, industrial and agricultural needs. The group is active in import, distribution and marketing of petroleum products, natural gas liquids, chemicals and biofuels, and supports its customers’ transition to cleaner fuels by providing alternative long-term solutions.

With a fleet of 252 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 1.8 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world’s leading liner shipping companies. The company has around 14,500 employees and more than 400 offices in 137 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of 3.0 million TEU – including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 123 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents. Hapag-Lloyd is one of the leading operators in the Transatlantic, Middle East, Latin America and Intra-America trades.